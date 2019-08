Muftia Tlaib, the maternal grandmother of US Congresswoman Rashida, is pictured outside her home in the village of Beit Ur al-Fauqa, in the occupied West Bank on August 15, 2019. — AFP pic

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 — Israel is to allow a visit by barred US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib who is of Palestinian origin on “humanitarian” grounds, the interior ministry announced today.

It said Interior Minister Aryeh Deri decided to allow Tlaib to make a “humanitarian visit to her grandmother” in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after the lawmaker had sent him a written pledge “to respect conditions imposed by Israel”. — AFP