Man, girl missing after violent storm in Switzerland, say police

The wreckage of a car is pictured in the Losentze river after a flash flood in Chamoson, Switzerland, August 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

CHAMOSON, (Switzerland), Aug 12 — A man and six-year-old girl are missing after their car was swept away by a torrent of mud triggered by a flash flood in southwestern Switzerland, police in Valais canton said today as dozens of rescue workers continued to search.

The violent storm and mudslide last night caused the Losentze river to overflow, carrying with it two vehicles, including one that was empty and later found wrecked.

It was not clear whether the 37-year-old man and girl are father and daughter. A police spokeswoman was not immediately available. Authorities also closed roads near the Alpine town of Chamoson and a funicular linking Sierre with the resort of Crans-Montana due to hazards.

It occurred almost a year to the day after a huge mudslide engulfed part of Chamoson.

Scientists studying climate change say extreme weather events including floods and heatwaves are becoming more frequent because of global warming. — Reuters