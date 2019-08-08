Autopsy finds fall caused death of Briton on Greek island

This handout photograph taken April 20, 2018 at Athalassa Park near the Cypriot capital Nicosia, and provided by Cyprus Trail Runners August 7, 2019, shows Natalie Christopher, a 35-year-old British scientist who went missing on the Aegean island of Ikaria. — AFP pic

ATHENS, Aug 8 — An initial autopsy on the body of a British scientist discovered in a ravine on the Greek island of Ikaria found that her death was caused by a precipitous fall, the coroner in charge of the probe said today.

“Everything seems to indicate that it was a case of a fall from a great height,” Nikos Karakoukis told reporters after inspecting the site.

The body of Nicosia-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, found in the ravine yesterday, has been transferred to Athens for a full autopsy, with results expected tomorrow, he added.

According to Greek and Cypriot media, Christopher, 35, and her partner arrived on the Aegean island on Saturday and were due to leave on Monday. She left their hotel for a jog on Monday morning but never returned, her partner told police.

Local authorities, volunteers and a police team from Athens searched for two days before a firefighter spotted the body lying in the ravine, crushed by a rock around 1.5 kilometres from the couple’s hotel.

Greek media reports said traces of blood had been found in their hotel room.

Her partner explained that Christopher had suffered a nose bleed, according to media reports.

The forensic police examined the hotel as well as her partner’s telephone, media said.

Christopher was well known in Cyprus as an active sportswoman and for her involvement in several social media projects, including one — “Cyprus Girls Can” —which aims to break down barriers between Greek and Turkish youngsters on the divided island.

The incident comes a month after the murder of US molecular biologist Suzanne Eaton on the Greek island of Crete.

The 59-year-old had been attending a conference near the city of Chania and gone out on July 2 without taking her mobile phone, the police said.

Her body was found six days later in an abandoned World War II bunker.

A 27-year-old farmer confessed to raping and killing Eaton, who had worked for the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University. — AFP