Alleged Tate gallery assailant to undergo psychiatric tests

LONDON, Aug 8 — A British teenager accused of throwing a six-year-old French boy from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London will undergo psychiatric tests, a court ruled today.

The 17-year-old appeared at a hearing at a London court and spoke only to confirm his identity. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and was unshaven.

The trial date has been set for February 3, 2020 and is scheduled to last two weeks.

The victim, who was visiting the British capital with his family, was thrown from the 10th floor of the museum and landed on the fifth floor in the incident on Sunday.

The boy was airlifted to hospital. While his condition is no longer life-threatening, he suffered fractures to his spine, legs and an arm, as well as bleeding to the brain.

Both the defendant and the victim cannot be named for legal reasons. — AFP