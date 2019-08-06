Teenager charged with attempted murder after French boy thrown from London gallery

People talk to a security guard at the entrance to the Tate Modern gallery in London on August 4, 2019 after it was put on lock down following an incident involving a child falling from height. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 6 — A teenager will appear in court today charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old French boy was reportedly thrown from a 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in central London.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Sunday shortly after the boy, who was visiting London, was found on a fifth floor roof.

His mother was heard by witnesses screaming "Where's my son, where's my son?".

“The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers,” police said.

The accused teenager is due to appear at Bromley Youth Court later today.

The Tate Modern, situated in a former power station next to the River Thames, was the most popular attraction in Britain in 2018 with almost six million visitors, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions. — Reuters