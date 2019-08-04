Indonesia state power firm estimates Jakarta blackout to end within 3 hours

Commuter train passengers rest as they wait to travel to Jakarta outside a station, closed due to a major power blackout, in Banten, Indonesia, August 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 4 — Indonesia’s state power company PLN estimates it will take a further three hours to restore electricity to Jakarta following a major power blackout in the capital and surrounding provinces, the company’s acting chief executive said today.

“Hopefully for the Jakarta system, if everything goes to plan and the generating system is reliable, smooth supply should return in approximately three hours,” Sripeni Intan Cahyani told a news conference.

She said electricity customers in the provinces of West Java and Banten should get power back within four to five hours. “Hopefully it would not go beyond midnight,” she said. — Reuters