Bangkok is currently hosting an Asean foreign ministers' meeting attended by world powers including the US, China and Russia. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Aug 2 — Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations today and two street cleaners suffered minor injuries, Thai media reported.

Thai police said they were investigating the reports.

Bangkok is currently hosting a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia. — Reuters