Tunisia’s nearly five years under Essebsi

Picture taken on October 30, 2018 shows Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi during a visit at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin. — AFP pic

TUNIS, July 25 — Beji Caid Essebsi, who died today aged 92, was elected Tunisia’s president nearly five years ago in the North African country’s first parliamentary vote since the 2011 revolution.

Here are some highlights of his term.

Free elections

In October 2014, Essebsi’a anti-Islamist party Nidaa Tounes wins parliamentary elections.

Nidaa Tounes, or “Call of Tunisia”, is a coalition of left and centre-right figures including several from the regime of toppled veteran autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Essebsi goes on to win presidential elections in December 2014 with nearly 56 per cent of the vote, becoming Tunisia’s first freely elected head of state.

The Truth and Dignity Institute begins investigations into human rights violations in Tunisia between 1955 and 2013.

IS strikes

In 2015 the Islamic State jihadist group carries out three bloody attacks that rock Tunisia.

In March two gunmen open fire on the National Bardo Museum in Tunis, killing 21 foreign tourists and a policeman.

In June, a man opens fire at a packed seaside resort near Sousse and kills 38 people, mostly British tourists, wounding dozens more.

And in November, a bomb blast on a bus in Tunis kills 12 presidential guards.

In March 2016, jihadists carry out a massive coordinated attack in Ben Guerdane, near the Libyan border. As well as 55 attackers, 13 security personnel and seven civilians are killed.

Social unrest

January 2016 sees a new wave of demonstrations and clashes, ignited by the death of an unemployed man electrocuted during a protest in the impoverish central town of Kasserine.

In May the International Monetary Fund approves a new four-year loan of US$2.9 billion.

In August a unity government is installed with Youssef Chahed, from Nidaa Tounes, as prime minister and including members of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

January 2018 sees a week of daily protests around Tunis amid public anger over austerity measures expected to increase the cost of living.

Social reforms

In July 2017 parliament adopts a law tackling violence against women. Two months later, it scraps a ban on marriage between a Muslim woman and a non-Muslim man.

However Essebsi fails to push through a draft law ensuring gender equality in inheritance.

End of alliance

In May 2018 Ennahdha wins the first post-revolution municipal elections in several key cities, despite low turn-out.

In September Essebsi announces the end of his party’s alliance with Ennahdha, amid growing tensions a year ahead of new elections.

In November tensions soar between the prime minister and president, whose son Hafedh heads up Nidaa Tounes.

Party implosion

In January 2019 Essebsi accuses Chahed of clinging to power and making a “secret” pact with Ennahdha, ahead of legislative and presidential elections set for the autumn.

In May supporters of Chahed launch the Tahya Tounes party, attracting many Nidaa Tounes dissidents.

On July 10, a disagreement between political parties again scuppers attempts to form a Constitutional Court, a vital adjudicating authority which has not sat for eight years.

On July 25, Essebsi dies in intensive care. — AFP