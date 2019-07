Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech outside 10 Downing Street in London on July 24, 2019 on the day he was formally appointed British prime minister. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 24 — Newly-installed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today promised to deliver Brexit on October 31 “no ifs, no buts” and prove wrong “the doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters”.

Speaking outside his Downing Street office after being formally appointed, Johnson — one of the key figures behind the 2016 Brexit referendum — promised to do a “new deal” with Brussels. — AFP