Saudi minister says Iran's actions are unacceptable

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Aljubeir speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh November 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

CAIRO, July 22 — Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs yesterday condemned Iran's seizure of a British flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and urged the international community to take action to deter such “unacceptable” behaviour.

“Any attack on the freedom of navigation is a violation of international law,” Adel Aljubeir said in a Twitter post.

“Iran must realise its acts of intercepting ships, including most recently the British ship, are completely unacceptable. The world community must take action to deter such behaviour,” he added.

Iran said on Friday it had seized Britain's Stena Impero tanker, which had been heading to a port in Saudi Arabia and suddenly changed course after passing through the strait at the mouth of the Gulf. — Reuters