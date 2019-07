Search workers carry a tyre at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

CHICAGO, July 17 — Boeing Co said today at least half of its US$100 million (RM411.7 million) fund for victims and communities affected by two deadly 737 MAX crashes would go directly to the families of those killed.

Earlier this month, Boeing said it would give us$100 million over multiple years to local governments and non-profit organisations to help families and communities affected by the crashes. — Reuters