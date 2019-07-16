Man who died after falling 5 storeys at Ngee Ann City was a US citizen

SINGAPORE, July 16 — The 35-year-old man who fell five storeys at Ngee Ann City mall on Sunday (July 14) was an American, a United States embassy representative has confirmed.
The man later died from his injuries.
The Straits Times reported that the man’s name was Mr Aman Demoz Solomon.
Shoppers and employees at nearby stores reported seeing the man lying in a pool of blood.
He was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
The circumstances behind the fall remain unclear. Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY