Man who died after falling 5 storeys at Ngee Ann City was a US citizen

A cleaner cleans the area where a 35-year-old man died after falling several storeys inside Ngee Ann City mall on July 14, 2019. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 16 — The 35-year-old man who fell five storeys at Ngee Ann City mall on Sunday (July 14) was an American, a United States embassy representative has confirmed.

The man later died from his injuries.

Mr Cain Harrelson, the spokesperson, added that the embassy is providing consular assistance to the man’s family, but declined further comment.

The Straits Times reported that the man’s name was Mr Aman Demoz Solomon.

On Sunday, shoppers at Ngee Ann City heard the scream of a man, followed by a loud thud at about 2pm. The man had apparently fallen from the third floor of the high-end mall and landed outside a store called Action City on basement two.

Shoppers and employees at nearby stores reported seeing the man lying in a pool of blood.

He was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances behind the fall remain unclear. Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY