Dancing queen? Theresa May boogies to Abba in final days as British PM

Images of Theresa May from the YouTube video: British PM Theresa May dances to Dancing Queen at Tory party conference.

LONDON, July 15 — Theresa May boogied away one of her last weekends as British prime minister, showing off some of her famously awkward dance moves to Abba hits such as Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia at a festival.

In a video clip, she is shown dancing at the Henley Festival as her husband and other men in black tie swing their arms to the tunes.

May, whose premiership was riven by crises over Brexit and who was cast as robotic by opponents, occasionally sought to bring some humour to the job by performing dances in public.

She last year danced with school children in South Africa and then grooved onto stage at the Conservative Party conference to Dancing Queen — exhibiting a puzzling robotic hand movement that went viral on social media. — Reuters