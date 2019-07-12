Monsoon rains kill 17 in Nepal, six in India

Nepali residents look at floodwaters after the Balkhu River overflowed following monsoon rains at the Kalanki area of Kathmandu July 12, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW DELHI, July 12 — At least 17 people have been killed across Nepal after torrential monsoon rains induced floods and landslides, officials said today.

In neighbouring north-eastern India the death toll from floods rose to six, with 870,000 people affected, officials said.

Heavy rains since yesterday have hit several districts in Nepal, especially in the country’s eastern region and the southern plains.

According to figures released by Nepal’s police, 17 people have died, seven are injured and another seven have been reported missing.

Three were killed when a wall collapsed in the capital Kathmandu.

“Local authorities and our security officials are all working to rescue people and bring them to safety. Helicopters are on standby if needed,” Home Ministry official Umakanta Adhikari told AFP.

Nepal’s weather department warned yesterday that heavy rains were expected to continue for two days, and advised people to stay alert.

Nearly 150 people died last year in Nepal during the rainy season, which typically begins in late June and lasts until the end of August.

In the northeastern Indian state of Assam monsoon floods have now inundated 21 districts, officials said today.

In Bangladesh aid groups were providing rations to Rohingya refugees in the southeast of the country with the UN World Food Programme saying today that two people including a child had died. — AFP