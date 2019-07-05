Guards commander says Iran could seize UK oil tanker if Iranian vessel not released

Oil supertanker ‘Grace 1’, on suspicion of being carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, is seen near Gibraltar, Spain July 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, July 5 — A senior commander in Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards warned today that it would be Tehran’s “duty” to seize a British oil tanker if an Iranian tanker detained in Gibraltar was not immediately released.

British Royal Marines seized the supertanker Grace 1 yesterday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a dramatic step that drew Tehran’s fury and could escalate its confrontation with the West.

“If Britain does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is the (Iranian) authorities duty to seize a British oil tanker,” Mohsen Rezai said in a tweet. — Reuters