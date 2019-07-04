UN says Libyan guards reportedly shot at migrants fleeing airstrikes

An injured migrant walks at a medical emergency ward in a hospital in the capital Tripoli July 3, 2019, following an air strike on a nearby building that left dozens killed the previous night. — AFP pic

GENEVA, July 4 — The United Nations said today it had information that Libyan guards shot at refugees and migrants trying to flee from airstrikes that killed at least 53 people, including six children, in a migrant detention centre late on Tuesday.

A UN humanitarian report said there were two airstrikes, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants.

“There are reports that following the first impact, some refugees and migrants were fired upon by guards as they tried to escape,” the UN report said. — Reuters