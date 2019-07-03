Grab deliveryman caught on camera taking towel off rack outside Singapore flat unit

In a video posted on Facebook, a man wearing a GrabFood T-shirt is seen taking a towel off a clothes rack and walking away with it. — Picture from Facebook/Muhd Ismail via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 3 — Barely a week after a GrabFood rider was caught on camera bagging a pair of shoes, a video has gone viral which showed another Grab deliveryman taking a towel that was hung on a rack outside a flat.

In a video posted by Facebook user Muhd Ismail, a man wearing a GrabFood T-shirt is seen walking along a corridor towards a clothes rack outside a Housing and Development Board flat, with what looks like a toothbrush in his mouth.

He then lifts a blue towel off the rack.

The timestamp of the video footage showed that the incident happened yesterday at 1.28am.

Ismail’s video has been viewed about 43,000 times and shared more than 1,500 times.

In response to TODAY’s queries, a spokesperson from ride-hailing firm Grab, which runs an on-demand food delivery service, said that the company is aware of the incident and is investigating the matter.

“Grab does not condone such behaviour and will ban delivery-partners who are found guilty,” the spokesperson added.

In the earlier incident, the GrabFood rider who was believed to be involved in the shoes theft was arrested last Friday.

If found guilty, the 27-year-old man could be jailed up to three years, fined or both. — TODAY