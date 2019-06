Body parts lie next to a shrapnel riddled vehicle as Tunisian forensic personnel work at the site of an attack in the Tunisian capital’s main avenue Habib Bourguiba on June 27, 2019. — AFP pic

TUNIS, June 27 — A suicide attack targeted police on the main street of Tunisia's capital this morning, wounding a civilian and several police personnel, a police officer at the scene told AFP.

Body parts were strewn in the road around a police car on Habib Bourguiba avenue near the old city in Tunis, an AFP correspondent said. — AFP