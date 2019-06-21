Australia’s Qantas directs flights away from Strait of Hormuz

A Qantas A380 aircraft takes off from Sydney International Airport in Australia August 22, 2017. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, June 21 — Australia’s flag carrier, Qantas Airways Ltd, said today that its flights over the Middle East would avoid the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman following the downing of a US surveillance drone in the region.

The restriction will mean a slight change to the route for flights between Australia and London, the airline said in a statement.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency order prohibiting US operators from flying in Iran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman due to heightened tensions. — Reuters