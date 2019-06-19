Hong Kong lawmakers grill security chief over protest violence

Pro-democracy legislators observe a minute of silence in honour of a man who died after falling from a scaffolding at the Pacific Place complex while protesting, during council in Hong Kong June 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 19 — Members of Hong Kong's legislature met today for the first time since the largest anti-government protest in the city's history, with many opposition lawmakers slamming the pro-Beijing administration's handling of the crisis.

Hong Kong has been shaken by a series of massive demonstrations against a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, and the city's police force has been criticised for using excessive force to disperse protesters.

In a tense session, opposition lawmakers grilled Hong Kong's head of security John Lee over allegations of police brutality during the sporadic clashes with demonstrators this month.

Many pro-democracy members of the Legislative Council wore black and carried white chrysanthemums in tribute to a man who fell to his death while protesting the law.

Some placed placards on their desks reading “No China Extradition” and “Withdraw, Withdraw” — referring to the controversial bill.

“We are sad that some people were hurt while expressing their views,” Lee said, as he repeated the government's apology for the turmoil caused by the bill.

He said police were responding to threats from protesters, but opposition lawmakers ridiculed his comments.

“The police were well-trained, and you have all the gear and you say the police were under threat,” pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said.

“This is utterly unconvincing.”

An opposition lawmaker was due to introduce later today a non-binding motion of no-confidence in pro-Beijing chief executive Carrie Lam, but it was not expected to pass in the body which is dominated by her camp.

Lam suspended the extradition bill after the first mass rally on June 9 which organisers said was attended by more than a million people.

But that failed to quell public anger and protesters staged an even larger rally a week later demanding the bill be withdrawn and Lam resign.

Lam apologised yesterday and indicated the law is unlikely to be revived, but did not announce a formal withdrawal and vowed to continue as the city's leader.

Protesters say they will not relent until their demands are met but have not yet announced plans for new demonstrations.

Opponents of the extradition proposal fear it will entangle people in Hong Kong in China's notoriously opaque and politicised justice system, and threaten those critical of Beijing's policies.

The city's formidable business community was also spooked by the law, which they feared would damage Hong Kong's reputation as a safe business hub. — AFP