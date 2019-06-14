Four candidates at top of Trump’s list to replace Sarah Sanders, says source

US President Donald Trump kisses White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month at the White House in Washington, US, June 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 14 — President Donald Trump has four leading candidates under consideration to replace outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Trump confidant said today.

The four are deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley, Stephanie Grisham, who is first lady Melania Trump’s communications director, former State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert and outgoing Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The White House declined to comment.

Sanders announced yesterday that she was stepping down at the end of the month as Trump’s press secretary after about two years in the job. She plans to return to her home state of Arkansas. — Reuters