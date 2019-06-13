UN rights boss welcome in China, including Xinjiang, says envoy

Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Huocheng County in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, June 13 — China’s envoy in Geneva said today that he hoped UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet would visit China, including Xinjiang region, where he said “education training centres” were helping to stamp out extremism and give people new skills.

“We hope to see the High Commissioner pay a visit to China including a trip to Xinjiang to see by herself ... Seeing is believing,” Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told his first news conference since taking up the post. “The invitation to the High Commissioner is always there, we hope to define a time which is convenient to both sides”, he said. — Reuters