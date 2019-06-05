Malta navy rescues 271 migrants from Mediterranean

Rescued migrants sit on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour October 17, 2013. — Reuters pic

VALLETTA, June 5 — Malta’s navy said today that it had rescued a total of 271 migrants from the Mediterranean in three separate operations.

The navy rescued 63 migrants in distress after their dinghy started to take in water overnight, a statement said.

A patrol boat rescued another 61 migrants after they made a distress call, and then 147 more in a third rescue, the navy said, without providing further details.

The rescued migrants were taken to Malta for health checks.

Malta has appealed to the EU for help in dealing with the flow of migrants, which its much larger neighbour Italy has begun to turn away.

Italy’s hardline stance has increased pressure on the island nation of 450,000 people, which was already a common destination for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa. — AFP