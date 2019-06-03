Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Trump slams CNN owner, suggests boycott of AT&T

Published 30 minutes ago on 03 June 2019

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. — Reuters pic
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 3 — US President Donald Trump appeared to call today for a boycott of AT&T in order to force “big changes” at CNN after criticizing the cable news network’s coverage as he began a visit to Britain.

“I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway,” he said in a tweet with a spelling mistake.

“It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!”

Trump has had a running feud with CNN, which was acquired by AT&T earlier this year in a merger with Time-Warner that was unsuccessfully opposed by the Justice Department.

The president complained on arriving in Britain that he had watched CNN “for a short while” as a primary source of US news but turned it off.

“All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for US Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something?” — AFP

Related Articles

In World