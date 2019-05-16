Trump to visit S.Korea for talks on N.Korea nukes, White House says

US President Donald Trump speaks at the 38th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill in Washington May 15, 2019. — Ruters pic

WASHINGTON, May 16 — President Donald Trump will visit South Korea in June to meet with his counterpart Moon Jae-in over their efforts to persuade North Korea to scrap its nuclear weapons arsenal, the White House said yesterday.

“President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” the White House said in a statement, using North Korea’s official name.

The White House said Trump’s visit to South Korea would combine with his visit to nearby Japan, where he will attend a G20 summit in Osaka on June 28-29.

Trump has made attempts to negotiate with North Korea a top priority. However, his two summits with all-powerful leader Kim Jong-un have produced no breakthrough in getting the totalitarian state to relinquish its nuclear weapons. — AFP