Trapped US farmer cuts off own leg to save life

WASHINGTON, May 15 — A US farmer in his 60s whose leg was horrifically sucked into a corn hopper sawed off the limb with a pocket knife to save his life.

Kurt Kaser, 63, a life-long farmer in the central state of Nebraska, said he was working alone last month, moving corn from one place to another when he got out of his truck and mistakenly stepped into “that little hole” of the hopper.

“It just sucked my leg in and I was tryin’ to pull it out, and it kept pullin’,” he told the local ABC affiliate in Omaha, KETV.

“I about gave up once and just said the heck with it... and then I felt it jerk me again. I thought, well, I was goin’ in,” Kaser added.

He realised that his only option was to “cut it off” using the small knife in his pocket.

“So I just started sawin’ on it,” he said, matter-of-factly.

After performing the grisly life-saving task, Kaser was free and crawled to his house to phone for help, reports said.

The first to arrive was his son, Adam, a member of the local rescue squad, the Omaha World-Herald reported early Wednesday.

After a week in hospital and two more in rehabilitation, Kaser was back home last Friday, optimistic that he will be walking normally again, the newspaper said.

“I was in a hurry and didn’t pay attention,” he said, hoping his story can serve as a warning to other farmers.

Local media showed images of Kaser in a wheelchair, his bandaged left leg amputated below the knee. — AFP