The new royal family member will be christened Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor— Picture via Instagram

LONDON, May 8 — Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have named their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple said on their Instagram account.

“This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle,” the couple said. “The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.” — Reuters