Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Israel won’t let Iran get nuclear weaponry, says Netanyahu

Published 1 hour ago on 08 May 2019

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would continue to oppose Iran acquiring nuclear weaponry— Reuters pic
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would continue to oppose Iran acquiring nuclear weaponry— Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, May 8 — Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weaponry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, reiterating a long-held Israeli position after Tehran announced it was scaling back some of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.

“This morning, on my way here, I heard that Iran intends to pursue its nuclear programme,” Netanyahu said in a speech marking Israel’s Memorial Day. “We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weaponry. We will continue to fight those who would kill us.” — Reuters

Related Articles

In World