Israel won’t let Iran get nuclear weaponry, says Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would continue to oppose Iran acquiring nuclear weaponry— Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, May 8 — Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weaponry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, reiterating a long-held Israeli position after Tehran announced it was scaling back some of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.

“This morning, on my way here, I heard that Iran intends to pursue its nuclear programme,” Netanyahu said in a speech marking Israel’s Memorial Day. “We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weaponry. We will continue to fight those who would kill us.” — Reuters