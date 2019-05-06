Russian plane accidents over the past decade

Smoke billows from a Sukhoi passenger plane after it made an emergency landing due at Sheremetyevo International Airport, outside Moscow May 5, 2019 — Picture courtesy of [email protected] Goslin via Reuters

MOSCOW, May 6 — The disastrous emergency landing of a plane engulfed in flames at a Moscow airport yesterday is the latest in a series of deadly Russian aviation accidents.

Here are some of the country's worst crashes over the past decade.

2018

February 11: A twin-engine Antonov 148 operated by Saratov Airlines crashes near Moscow soon after takeoff, killing all 71 on board. The investigation blames errors by the crew.

2016

December 25: A Syria-bound military plane with 92 people on board crashes into the Black Sea after taking off from Adler, south of Sochi.

March 19: A Boeing 737 run by low-cost Emirates airline FlyDubai crashes as it reportedly tries to make a second attempt to land in bad weather at Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia, killing all 62 people on board.

2013

November 17: A Boeing 737-500 owned by Russian airline Tatarstan crashes while trying to land at Kazan airport, killing 50 passengers and crew.

2012

April 2: An ATR-72 plane operated by Russian airline Utair crashes during an emergency landing in Siberia, killing 33 people and seriously injuring another 12.

2011

September 7: A three-engine Yak-42 crashes on take-off at Yaroslav airport (300 kilometres northeast of Moscow), killing all 45 on board including the Lokomotiv ice hockey team. Investigators blamed pilot error.

August 9: An Antonov 12 cargo plane crashes in Russia's remote eastern Magadan region, killing all 11 people on board. It had reported that one of its four engines was on fire.

June 20: A RusAir Tupolev 134 flying from Moscow crashes trying to land in poor weather at Petrozavodsk in the northwest Karelia region, killing 47 of the 52 people on board.

Investigators say the pilot was drunk.

2010

December 29: An Antonov military cargo plane crashes during a snowstorm in the Tula region south of Moscow, killing all 12 on board.

August 2: An Antonov 24 run by Katekavia airline crashes on landing near the city of Igarka, eastern Siberia. Only four out of the 15 people on board survive.

April 10: A Tupolev 154 with 96 passengers including Polish President Lech Kaczynski and a top-level delegation from the country crashes as it tries to land in fog near Smolensk, western Russia. There are no survivors.

The Polish delegation was flying to attend a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Katyn massacre of 22,000 Polish officers by Soviet troops on Stalin's orders. — AFP