Britain’s Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 6 — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, has gone into labour, Sky News reported today.

Sky News reporter Rhiannon Mills said Meghan had gone into labour earlier this morning and that Harry was with her.

The child, the couple’ first, will be seventh-in-line to the British throne. — Reuters