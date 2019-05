Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn will have his official coronation on May 4-6. — Reuters file pic

BANGKOK, May 1 — Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn announced today that he had married his consort, General Suthida Vajiralongkorn, and named her Queen Suthida.

The announcement, carried in the Royal Gazette, came just before the official coronation of the king, 66, on May 4-6. — Reuters