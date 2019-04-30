US House panel chairman says Barr must testify Thursday

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler speaks during a mark up hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 30 — US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said yesterday that Attorney General William Barr must testify before his panel on Thursday, despite Barr's reported objections to the format for questions that Democrats intend to use.

“We've been very clear. Barr has to come. He has to testify. It's none of the business of a witness to try to dictate to a congressional committee what our procedures for questioning him are,” Nadler told reporters.

“He is supposed to show up on Thursday and we will take whatever action we have to take if he doesn't,” he added.

Justice Department officials had no immediate comment on the lawmaker's remarks.

A Democratic congressional aide on Sunday said that Barr could skip the upcoming hearing because he objects to plans for an extra hour of questioning by lawmakers and committee attorneys and a closed session to discuss classified segments of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation report.

Nadler has subpoenaed the unredacted Mueller report and the Justice Department faces a deadline that expires tomorrow at 10am. — Reuters