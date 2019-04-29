Trump foe Michael Avenatti to face fraud charges in California courtroom

Attorney Michael Avenatti drew attention for representing Stormy Daniels. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 29 — Michael Avenatti, the combative lawyer known for his battles with US President Donald Trump, was set to appear in a Santa Ana, California, courtroom today to face criminal charges including fraud and identity theft.

The 48-year-old attorney, who drew international attention for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her litigation against Trump, faces separate federal charges in California and New York.

California prosecutors accused him of misusing more than US$12 million (RM49.6 million) he received on behalf of clients following settlements and other negotiations. Avenatti, who is free on US$300,000 bond, in a statement today cited Trump and said he was entitled to be presumed innocent. He also said on Twitter that he would plead not guilty.

“We don’t convict someone in America based on a one-sided argument and a press-conference,” Avenatti said. “Even when he is one of the biggest enemies of the president and his son.”

Avenatti became a frequent guest on cable television news while representing Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. She sued the president over a non-disclosure agreement that in the weeks before the 2016 U.S. presidential election kept her from discussing her claims that she and Trump had an extramarital affair 10 years earlier.

Trump has denied the alleged affair.

Federal prosecutors in California say Avenatti misled clients and misused their funds to pay personal and legal expenses, finance a coffee shop business he also ran, and pay for his share of a private jet.

He also is accused of failing to file personal tax returns since 2010 and to pay US$3.2 million in payroll taxes on his coffee business, even though he withheld some portion of this money from employee paychecks.

New York prosecutors have separately accused Avenatti, who briefly considered a run for president last year, of trying to blackmail athletic wear maker Nike Inc for more than $20 million.

Daniels, who replaced Avenatti as her lawyer last month, has said she was “saddened but not shocked” by his arrest. — Reuters