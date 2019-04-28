Israelis among wounded in US synagogue attack

Police secure the scene of a shooting incident at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California April 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, April 28 — Two Israelis were among the wounded in a weekend attack on a synagogue in California that killed one person and injured three others, an official said today.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the “atrocious” synagogue shooting, which he called “an attack at the heart of the Jewish people”.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesman said an eight-year-old girl and her 31-year-old uncle wounded in the shooting attack in Poway, north of San Diego, yesterday were from a southern town bordering the Gaza Strip.

“The two moved from Sderot to San Diego a few years ago,” spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said in a statement, noting their condition was “good.”

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said both were wounded by shrapnel in the attack on the final day of the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover.

A 60-year-old woman, Lori Gilbert Kaye, was killed in the attack, with the community’s rabbi wounded as well.

Netanyahu denounced the shooting and sent condolences to Kaye’s family.

“The international community must step up the struggle against anti-Semitism,” the prime minister said in a statement.

He said he would convene a meeting of Israeli officials on the subject in light of the “increasing anti-Semitic attacks throughout the world”.

Gore identified the suspect, who was arrested after fleeing the scene, as 19-year-old John Earnest and said he had no prior arrest record.

US President Donald Trump denounced the shooting as a “hate crime”.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called the attack “yet another painful reminder that anti-Semitism and hatred of Jews is still with us, everywhere.”

“No country and no society are immune,” he said in a Sunday statement. “Only through education for Holocaust remembrance and tolerance can we deal with this plague.”

The shooting in Poway’s Chabad synagogue came exactly six months after a white supremacist killed 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue — the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history. — AFP