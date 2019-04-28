At least 10 dead in India bus plunge, say police

A bus plunged into a gorge in India's Himalayan mountain region killing at least people April 27, 2019. — File pic

NEW DELHI, April 28 — At least 10 people were killed when a bus plunged into a gorge in India's Himalayan mountain region yesterday, police said.

The bus was travelling from Dalhousie, in Himachal Pradesh state, to Pathankot in neighbouring Punjab when it fell into the 60-metre gorge, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, citing officials.

In addition to the dead there were several injuries, PTI quoted Monica Bhutunguru, a police superintendent in Chamba, as saying.

Darkness was hampering rescue efforts in the far-north region, she said.

The crash follows the death of six children and their driver in January when their bus also went off the road in the Himalayas.

Careless driving and bad, narrow and winding roads in the region cause frequent accidents, with vehicles often slipping into deep gorges.

In India an average of 150,000 people die in road accidents each year. — AFP