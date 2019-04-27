Islamist fighters storm Nigerian military base, say sources

People stand amid the damage at a camp for displaced people after an attack by suspected members of the Islamist Boko Haram insurgency in Dalori, Nigeria November 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

KANO, April 27 — Boko Haram fighters in northeastern Nigeria have attacked and overrun an army outpost, stealing weapons before fleeing, military sources said today.

Gunmen from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the IS-linked faction of Boko Haram, attacked the base in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state late on Friday, two military sources said.

The fighters, reportedly driving over a dozen pickup trucks with heavy machine guns welded onto the back, were accompanied by three armoured personnel carriers stolen from security forces.

Flanked by a fleet of gunmen firing from motorbikes, they burst out from the bush early yesterday evening and sped straight towards the base.

“There was a serious gunfight,” one military officer said, who asked not to be named. “The troops put up a good fight, but they were outgunned and overwhelmed... unfortunately, the base fell to the ISWAP terrorists, who took away weapons and fled.”

There was no immediate official response from the army.

The base at Mararrabar Kimba lies some 135km from the state capital Maiduguri. It was not clear if there were casualties, especially as some soldiers reportedly scattered into the bush to escape the attack.

One eyewitness in the town of Biu, some 45km away, reported soldiers arriving today from the sacked base. Some of them were wounded, he said.

The decade-long jihadist conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.

The violence has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition against the jihadists.

In recent weeks, coalition forces involving Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon have been pounding insurgent hideouts in the Lake Chad areas with airstrikes, as well as launching ground assaults. Fighting continues. — AFP