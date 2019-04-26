Blast injures two at Tata Steel plant in Wales

PORT TALBOT (United Kingdom), April 26 — A blast tore through a Tata Steel plant in Wales overnight, lightly injuring two people, police and the company said today.

Footage uploaded to social media showed a bright fire lighting up the night sky and smoke rising from the Port Talbot Works facility, which is owned by the Indian global giant.

Tata Steel UK said that two employees were “lightly injured when there was a spillage of liquid iron while it was travelling to the steel plant”.

The South Wales police department said some of the plant’s buildings suffered damage, whose extent was still being assessed.

The local fire service has “informed us there is no need for concern re hazardous smoke from the fire,” the police department said in a statement.

Tata Steel UK tweeted that the site had re-opened by this morning.

Tata Steel is Britain’s biggest steel maker.

Its Welsh sites at Port Talbot and Llanwern produce up to 3.5 million tonnes of laminated steel a year, notably for the car industry. — AFP