Putin says Pyongyang needs security guarantees to denuclearise

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un prior to their talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok April 25, 2019. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, April 25 — Russian President Vladimir Putin said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un discussed denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, sanctions and the United States at their summit today.

“We, me and my colleagues, are satisfied with the results of the talks,” Putin told reporters after the summit ended.

Putin said North Korea needs international security guarantees in order to dismantle its nuclear programme, and that those guarantees, if they are to work, would need to be offered within a multi-national framework. — Reuters