N. Korea sidelines leader Kim’s right-hand man for Hanoi breakdown

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee Kim Yong-chol, North Korea’s lead negotiator in nuclear diplomacy with the United States, in Washington January 18, 2019. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, April 24 — North Korea has replaced Kim Jong-un’s right-hand man who steered nuclear talks with the United States, apparently blaming him for a failed summit between the two countries, a South Korean lawmaker said today.

Kim Yong-chol was removed as head of the United Front Department, the North Korean Workers’ Party apparatus that traditionally oversees ties with South Korea and increasingly with the United States, Yonhap news agency reported.

He appears to have been “censured” after the second Trump-Kim summit in February failed to reach a deal on the sanctions relief Pyongyang would get in exchange for dismantling its nuclear programme, Lee Hye-hoon, head of the parliamentary intelligence committee, told Reuters.

The National Intelligence Service and Unification Ministry, in charge of affairs with the North, declined to comment.

Yong-chol, a hardline military commander who also holds the title of vice-chairman of the ruling party’s Central Committee, has been Jong-un’s top nuclear envoy and counterpart to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The North’s foreign ministry demanded last week that Pompeo be replaced in talks by someone more mature.

Yong-chol did not accompany Jong-un to Russia this week for talks with President Vladimir Putin, unlike the North Korean leader’s four trips to China and two summits with Trump which the envoy attended as a top aide.

This month, Yong-chol was named a member of the State Affairs Commission, a supreme governing body chaired by the young leader.

Yong-chol’s removal from the United Front Department, if true, would be a positive sign for future nuclear talks, said Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior fellow at South Korea’s Sejong Institute. Hawks like Yong-chol have sought to retain the status of nuclear weapons state by offering partial denuclearisation in exchange for the lifting of key sanctions, he said.

“The unrealistic negotiating strategy that Kim Jong-un presented in Hanoi showed that he failed to reach a rational judgment because his eyes and ears were covered by those hawks,” Cheong said.

A South Korean official told Reuters it was too early to draw any conclusion about Yong-chol’s political fate or its impact on nuclear negotiations.

Lee said Yong-chol was replaced by Jang Kum-chol, a relatively unknown official who the Unification Ministry said had never been mentioned in North Korean state media until this month.

After a meeting of the North’s Central Committee this month, the official KCNA news agency said some department directors were replaced. It named Jang as one of the newly appointed directors and a member of the committee.

Jong-un has warned that the collapse of the Hanoi summit risked reviving tension and said he was only interested in meeting Trump again if Washington showed more flexibility, setting a year-end deadline. — Reuters