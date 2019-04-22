Trump sues to block subpoena for financial information

US President Donald Trump looks out at reporters in the Rose Garden as he speaks after a meeting with US Congressional leaders about the government shutdown at the White House in Washington January 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 22 — US President Donald Trump today sued to block a subpoena issued by the Democratic chairman of the US House Oversight Committee that sought information about his personal and business finances.

The subpoena sought eight years of documents from Trump and several of his businesses, lawyers for Trump and the Trump Organisation said in a court filing.

Elijah Cummings, the House Oversight Committee chairman, issued the subpoena to the president’s accountant after Trump’s former lawyer testified that Trump had inflated assets.

“Chairman Cummings’ subpoena is invalid and unenforceable because it has no legitimate legislative purpose,” the lawyers wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the US House Oversight Committee did not immediately have a response. — Reuters