Sri Lankan security personnel inspect the debris of a car after it explodes when police tried to defuse a bomb near St Anthony’s Shrine as priests look on in Colombo April 22, 2019.— AFP pic

WASHINGTON, April 22 — US President Donald Trump pledged American support to Sri Lanka in bringing the perpetrators of a coordinated bombing attack “to justice” during a call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a White House spokesman said today.

Sri Lanka has invoked emergency powers and arrested 24 people after yesterday’s bombing attacks on hotels and churches, in which 290 people were killed and nearly 500 were wounded. — Reuters