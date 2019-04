A damaged window is seen as security personnel investigate at St Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

COLOMBO, April 22 — Sri Lankan police found 87 bomb detonators at the main bus station in the capital, Colombo, today, a spokesman said, a day after suicide bombers attacked churches and hotels killing 290 people and wounding about 500.

Security forces are carrying out searches across the island to find those behind the bombs. No group has claimed responsibility. — Reuters