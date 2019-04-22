Sri Lanka government says local Islamist group behind blasts

Friends and relatives mourn for Mary Noman Shanthi, 58, and Rohan Marselas Wimanna, 59, who died as bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

COLOMBO, April 22 — The Sri Lankan government believes a local Islamist extremist group called the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) was behind the deadly suicide bomb attacks that killed nearly 300 people, government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said today.

Senaratne, who is also a cabinet minister, added that the government was investigating whether the group had “international support”.

Documents seen by AFP show Sri Lanka’s police chief issued a warning on April 11, saying that a “foreign intelligence agency” had reported NTJ was planning attacks on churches and the Indian high commission.

Not much is known about the NTJ, a radical Muslim group that his been linked to the vandalising of Buddhist statues.

A police source told AFP that all 24 people in custody in connection with the attacks belong to an “extremist” group, but did not specify further. — AFP