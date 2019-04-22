Pompeo vows fight on ‘Islamic radical terrorism’ after Sri Lanka attacks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at his news conference at the State Department in Washington March 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 22 — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed today that the United States will keep fighting “radical Islamic terror” after devastating attacks in Sri Lanka that targeted churches on Easter and hotels.

“Radical Islamic terror remains a threat. We are continuing to do real work against these evil human beings,” Pompeo told reporters.

“This is America’s fight, too,” added Pompeo, who said he had spoken by telephone with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Asked if the threat showed the continued risks from the Islamic State group, Pompeo said the United States had succeeded in destroying the movement’s self-styled caliphate in Syria but needed to “remain active and vigilant” around the world.

“Sadly, this evil exists in the world,” he said. — AFP