Landslide in southwestern Colombia kills 17

Manuel Bermudez (right), member of the Colombian Red Cross and his dog Gretta, search for victims after a landslide in Rosas, Valle del Cauca department, in southwestern Colombia April 21, 2019. — AFP pic

BOGOTA, April 22 — Seventeen people have been killed and five injured in a landslide in the southwestern Colombian province of Cauca, the country's disaster relief agency said yesterday.

The landslide, which was caused by heavy rains, occurred early yesterday in a rural area of Rosas municipality, the agency said in a statement.

Yesterday evening an agency spokesman said the death toll had risen from the initial figure of 14.

Five people were hospitalised and eight houses were destroyed. A portion of the Pan-American Highway was also blocked by the landslide.

President Ivan Duque was due to visit the area yesterday evening with the housing and transport ministers to meet with relief officials, his office said in a statement.

Landslides are common in mountainous Colombia, especially during rainy season and in areas where precarious informal housing and narrow roadways are constructed on deforested Andean hillsides. — Reuters