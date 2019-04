US Congressman Seth Moulton speaks at a Merrimack County Democrats Summer Social at the Swett home in Bow, New Hampshire, US, July 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 22 — Seth Moulton, an Iraq War veteran and Democratic congressman from Massachusetts, entered the 2020 presidential nomination contest today, swelling the ranks of declared contenders to almost 20, according to an NBC news report.

He enters the race as an underdog, with little national name recognition and a shorter track record than some of his opponents who have spent years in the US Senate or as state governors. — Reuters