People who live near the church that was attacked yesterday, go down as the military try to defuse a suspected van before it exploded, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

COLOMBO, April 22 — A blast hit near a church in Sri Lanka’s capital today as police tried to defuse a new bomb found by the site, a police spokesman said.

There was no immediate information on injuries in the blast, or how large it was. The explosion happened around 50 metres from the St Anthony’s Shrine, one of three churches targeted in a string of suicide bombs yesterday that killed nearly 300 people. — AFP