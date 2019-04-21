Police say eighth Sri Lanka blast was suicide bomb, killed three

Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

COLOMBO, April 21 — The eighth blast in a string of explosions that hit Sri Lanka today was carried out by a suicide bomber and killed three police officers, a police source said.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the suicide bomber detonated his explosives when police entered a house in a northern suburb of the capital Colombo to carry out a search.

The upper floor of the house collapsed in the blast, killing the police officers. The blast was the latest in a string targeting mostly hotels and churches that have killed around 160 people in a single day. — AFP