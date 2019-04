Sri Lankan police stand at the site of an explosion in a restaurant area of the luxury Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo April 21, 2019. — AFP pic

COLOMBO, April 21 — A fresh blast hit a hotel in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo today, killing at least two people, a police spokesman said, after a string of explosions at churches and hotels.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the blast hit a hotel in the southern Colombo suburb of Dehiwala. It was the seventh attack to hit the country today, with police saying more than 150 people have been killed. — AFP