At least 13 injured after 12 coaches of train derail in India

NEW DELHI, April 20 — At least 13 people were injured after a passenger train derailed early Saturday in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting officials.

According to officials, 12 coaches of Delhi-bound Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur Nagar in Kanpur district, about 103 km west of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

“In the accident 13 people have been injured and they have been admitted to a hospital in Kanpur.Twelve bogies of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed during the night near Rooma railway station here,” a police official posted in the district said.

According to police, the train derailed at around 1am. (local time) on Saturday.

A senior northern railway official, Gaurav Krishan Bansal, told state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) that no death was reported in the accident.

Officials have diverted 13 trains and cancelled one train on the route.

“The diverted rail traffic will be restored soon,” Bansal was quoted as having said.

The Indian government in 2015 announced an investment of over US$137 billion (RM566 billion) over a period of five years to boost railways and modernise it on new lines.

Indian sprawling railways is the world’s third largest network, ferrying around 23 million people each day. — Bernama